IDF downs drone launched from Gaza

The IDF downed a drone launched from Gaza on Thursday.

"A short while ago, IDF troops spotted and downed a drone near the southern Gaza Strip security fence," according to the IDF.

Last month, the IDF said it had attacked Hamas targets in Gaza after a drone violated Israeli airspace and dropped an explosive on an army vehicle.

"Earlier today, a drone infiltrated into Israeli airspace from the Gaza Strip and dropped an explosive device on a military vehicle," an IDF spokesman said at the time.

"In response, IDF fighter jets and an IDF aircraft recently struck a number of Hamas military targets, including offensive naval equipment and two military compounds belonging to Hamas' aerial array in the northern and central Gaza Strip.



"The IDF will continue operating against all efforts to harm Israeli civilians and soldiers and holds Hamas responsible for all that transpires in the Gaza Strip and emanates from it."