Tags:Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer
'The Five' on Pelosi storming out of explosive Trump meeting
Senate Minority Leader Schumer claims President Trump insulted Speaker Pelosi; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'
Donald Trump
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & Canada'The Five' on Pelosi storming out of explosive Trump meeting
'The Five' on Pelosi storming out of explosive Trump meeting
Senate Minority Leader Schumer claims President Trump insulted Speaker Pelosi; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'
Donald Trump
Reuters
Tags:Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer
top