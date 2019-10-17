'A leader, a doer, a lover of Israel and Jerusalem'

The mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, expressed sorrow over the passing of “the great man, the lover of Jerusalem” Morton Mandel.

“Mandel was a leader, a doer and a lover of Israel and its capital Jerusalem,” Lion said in a statement. “Morton invested in the capital and its educational institutions generously, with a sense of values and a desire to foster future generations for leadership, social responsibility and love of humanity.”

“He was a man of vision and action who founded in Jerusalem the School for Educational Leadership, the first of its kind, invested in a new campus for the Bezalel Academy of Arts, invested in unique programs at the Hebrew University, and more.

“We all bow our heads to his memory and mourn his passing.”

MK and Former Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat also expressed his condolences upon the passing of Mandel.

"I was greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Morton Mandel. Mort was a passionate defender of Israel and Jerusalem and was deeply committed to building a stronger future of Jewish leadership. I was privileged to have him as a friend and I know his legacy will live on in the many projects he initiated both here in Israel and across the Jewish world."