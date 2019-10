Rep Elijah Cummings dies at the age of 68 from what his office called "complications concerning longstanding health challenges."

Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) has died at the age of 68 from what his office called "complications concerning longstanding health challenges."

The House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, who attacked him on living conditions in Cummings' district in the city of Baltimore.