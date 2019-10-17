

Jewish Agency for Israel mourns the passing of Morton Mandel “He left a huge legacy as a lover of Israel, as a Jewish leader, as a philanthropist making change," Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog says. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Anar Tousig Morton Mandel The Jewish Agency for Israel said that it was deeply saddened by the passing today of Morton Mandel.



Mandel was a loyal supporter of The Jewish Agency and many Jewish and Israeli causes, creating an enormous impact on shaping Israeli society and on the Israel-world Jewry relationship, the agency said, adding that Mandel was particularly interested and invested in developing the next generation of Jewish leaders and educators.



“I truly loved Mort. He was a great friend to me and my parents Aura and President Chaim Herzog,” said Jewish Agency Chairman of the Executive Isaac Herzog. “He left a huge legacy as a lover of Israel, as a Jewish leader, as a philanthropist making change. He will be remembered for his leadership, innovative thinking and his passion for Israel and the Jewish people. The Jewish Agency sends our deepest condolences to his wife Barbara, his children and entire family, and the leaders and staff at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation.”



According to the agency, Mandel believed so passionately in developing Jewish Agency Shlichim (Israeli emissaries) upon their return to Israel that he created a program in tandem with The Jewish Agency called the Mandel Program for Excellence. In addition, Jewish Agency Director General Amira Ahronoviz is a graduate of the Mandel School for Education & Leadership.



"As a leader in the Cleveland community for decades, Mort’s love of Israel and the Jewish people will be felt by generations to come. The opportunity to listen and learn from his experience was an inspiration to all of us,” said Jewish Agency Chairman of the Board Michael Siegal. “He was a great man and we will miss him dearly.”





