Iranian lawmaker: US, Zionists and Saudis attacked our tanker

Senior Iranian lawmaker claims his country will present proof that Israel, the US and Saudi Arabia were behind attack on Iranian oil tanker.

A senior Iranian lawmaker on Wednesday claimed that Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia were behind an attack last week on an oil tanker off the Saudi coast.

The lawmaker, Abolfazl Hassan Beigi, said that Iran will provide the UN with proof of these claims.

"The footages that the cameras mounted on the oil tanker have taken show that the attack has been carried out by the US, the Zionist regime and al-Saud," Beigi said, according to the Fars news agency.

He added that the "ominous" triangle of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia are attempting to put the blame on the Islamic State (ISIS) or Taliban, but the documents show that the organization of such an attack is not possible for the terrorist groups as they are not present in the Red Sea.

"There are abundant documents and evidence of interference of certain governments in the attack against the Iranian oil tanker and they will be presented to the UN and UN Security Council and the countries which played a role in the terrorist attack should pay the price for their deeds," continued Beigi.

An explosion in the Red Sea last Friday set an Iranian oil tanker on fire. Iranian "technical experts" later said the explosion was a "terrorist attack."

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, denied on Sunday that Riyadh was behind the attack.

“We did not engage in such behavior at all. This is not how we operate and that’s not how we did (it) in the past,” he told reporters.

Friday’s attack came a month after an attack on Saudi oil facilities which damaged the world’s biggest petroleum-processing facility and knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

The United States and European powers have blamed the attack on Iran, which denies any connection.

Jubeir said recently there must be consequences for the attack on his country’s oil facilities, stressing it “cannot go unanswered”.