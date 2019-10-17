Iran threatens to limit inspectors' access to nuclear sites

Iranian MPs say the next move to reduce commitment to 2015 deal will be to limit international inspectors’ access to nuclear sites.

Iran will further reduce its commitment to the nuclear deal signed with world powers by limiting international inspectors’ access to its nuclear sites, senior Iranian MPs said on Wednesday, according to The Guardian.

The move, which is expected to take place at the beginning of November, will be the fourth Iranian step away from the deal, and puts pressure on France, Germany and the UK to make some form of counter-move.

Iran has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal signed with world powers in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement last May.

Last month, Iran announced that it was firing up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium at a faster rate -- the latest blow to the landmark 2015 deal.

Last week, the country's nuclear chief said that Iran plans to start using a new array of IR-6 type advanced centrifuges for enriching uranium within weeks. Under the terms of the 2015 deal, the Islamic Republic had committed to not using the array until late 2023.

On Wednesday, the spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, Hossein Naghavi-Hosseini, said, according to The Guardian, “In the fourth step of reducing JCPOA commitments, we will probably impose limits on inspections, which means the International Atomic Energy Agency’s surveillance on Iran’s nuclear activities will be reduced.”

“When the other party doesn’t fulfil its commitments, there is no necessity for us to meet our part of commitments,” he added.

“We will certainly take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA; Europeans have not honored their part of the commitments and we have not seen any practical step taken by the other side,” charged Naghavi-Hosseini.

Britain, France and Germany have been trying to save the nuclear deal and have vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the rogue state in an effort to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

The chief of Iran's atomic agency recently blamed Europe for his country scaling back its commitments under the deal, saying their broken promises gave the Islamic Republic little choice.