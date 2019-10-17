PA: Closure of Cave of Patriarchs on Sukkot is a 'provocation'

PA official calls on Arabs to come out in large numbers to the Cave of the Patriarchs to protest Israel's decision to close it for Sukkot.

Hafez Abu Snina, director of the Ibrahimi Mosque (Cave of the Patriarchs), on Wednesday condemned the Israeli decision to close the complex to Muslim worshipers during the holiday of Sukkot.

He noted that this was a wrong decision and a “deliberate provocation” of Muslims and their faith.

The Muslim public, said Abu Snina, must come and show its presence in the area and protest the fact that "because of the Jewish holidays, the holy place is closed to Muslims."

"Let's hope that the injustice will stop, that Israel will go away from the holy places for Muslims and they will be our sole property," Abu Snina concluded.

The PA claims that the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron belongs only to Muslims and its officials have often accused Israel of trying to desecrate the Cave of the Patriarchs, in one incident taking issue with Israel placing a flag and a lamp in the area.

The PA received backing for its claim of ownership of the site when the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization declared that site and the surrounding Old City of Hevron to be “Palestinian heritage sites.”