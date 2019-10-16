Bennett and Shaked didn't sign the right-wing pledge

The two refrained from signing pledge formulated by Likud, emphasizing that doing so would be unnecessary.

New Right party leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked refrained from signing the right-wing pledge not to support a left-wing minority government with the support of the Arab parties.

Likud officials said today that Bennett did not sign because he is currently in the U.S., but it turns out the two simply preferred not to attach their signature to the document.

Sources close to them emphasized that it is clear to everyone that they are part of the right-wing bloc and that there is no need for them to repeatedly certify this by signing one document after another.

The document, spearheaded by the Likud, reads, "We, the undersigned, the leaders of Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Jewish-Home-National Union, hereby pledge: If a minority government is sworn in with the support of the joint list or any part of it, we will not join this government at any point, we will vote against it at every vote and we will act in all possible ways to bring it down."

"We will only join a Netanyahu-led government that includes all of the undersigned signatories, either in a right-wing government or a broader unity government," the document continues.

Officials in the Likud party said that "This pledge creates a situation where if Gantz set up a left-wing minority government with the support of the Arab parties and Liberman's abstention, it will not be able to grow and will soon fall."

"The only possible government was and remains a broad national unity government according to the president's outline. The prime minister calls on Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz to reach an immediate agreement to form this government," the Likud added.