Congress condemns withdrawal from Syria

House of Representatives passes measure opposing US withdrawal from northern Syria, abandonment of the Kurds.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a measure opposing President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria and allow Turkey to begin military operations against Kurdish forces in Syria.

"An abrupt withdrawal of United States military personnel from certain parts of Northeast Syria is beneficial to adversaries of the United States government, including Syria, Iran, and Russia," the resolution states.

The resolution further states that Congress "opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria."

The measure passed 354-60, with four representatives voting present. All of the no votes came from Republicans.