Jewish man hiding kippah under his hat assaulted in Paris

A Jewish man in Paris who wore a hat to conceal his kippah was assaulted on the street by five Arab men who recognized that he was Jewish anyway, he told police and a watchdog group on anti-Semitism.

The assault occurred on Oct. 10 at around midnight near City Hall, the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA, wrote in a statement Sunday.

The accuser told police and BNVCA that five men approached him demanding that he give them money. During the exchange the assailants ascertained that he was Jewish, tore his shirt, and beat him on his face, chest and legs. They then allegedly made the Jewish man lie on the ground and threatened to stab him with a large knife one of the perpetrators produced from his coat.

The victim was able to escape as passers-by began to near. He suffered contusions to the face and body but no serious injuries.