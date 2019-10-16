Mike Pompeo to visit Israel tomorrow

US Secretary of State to update PM Netanyahu on Syria crisis, status of talks with Turkey.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to visit Israel tomorrow to discuss the crisis in northern Syria, Israeli officials told Channel 13 News.

According to them, Pompeo is expected to Israel after talks to be held in Ankara tomorrow with US Vice President Mike Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and update him on his talks in Turkey. It is still unclear whether Pompeo will also meet with MK Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu has so far maintained his silence on US President Donald Trump's decision to remove American forces from northern Syria, a decision which allowed the Turkish invasion. Despite the fact that Netanyahu did not criticize Trump, he did strongly criticize Turkish President Erdogan and even announced that Israel would attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to Kurds in northern Syria.

Erdogan had previously stated that he would not meet with Pence and Pompeo, but later walked back his pledge and agreed to meet with them.