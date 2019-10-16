Yoaz Hendel: 'Differences between parties aren't significant'

Blue and White MK says all parties have interest in forming unity 'Zionist government,' blames elections for lack of Foreign Ministry.

MK Yoaz Hendel (Blue and White) on Wednesday morning spoke about the political deadlock, emphasizing the fact that all parties have a clear interest in the formation of a government.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal, Hendel said: "In the current reality, everyone has an interest in forming a Zionist government. The differences between the various parties are really not significant."

Israel's Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has pushed for for a unity government, but the center-left Blue and White is unwilling to sit with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who they promised to replace during their election campaigns.

Regarding Naama Issachar, the Israeli jailed by Russia for possessing marijuana, Hendel said: "The relative quiet for half a year regarding Naama Issachar's case was wrong. There's no Foreign Ministry, and that's part of the problem."

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin have requested that Russian President Vladimir Putin pardon Issachar and release her.