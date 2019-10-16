Four injured in Jerusalem fire

Fire breaks out in central Jerusalem, injuring three lightly and one seriously.

Three people were lightly injured and another seriously injured in a Wednesday morning fire in central Jerusalem.

The fire, which broke out in an upper story of a building on the corner of Ben Hillel and Ben Yehuda Streets. One woman was rescued in serious condition from a burning apartment, and a man of about 50 was evacuated in critical condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics worked resuscitate the male victim, transferring him to a local hospital. His condition is not stable.

MDA paramedic Refael Herbest said: "A large amount of smoke was billowing from an upper window. With the help of the firefighters, we reached a victim of about 50 who had inhaled smoke and who was unconscious, had no pulse, and was not breathing."

"We performed CPR on him and when he heart began beating again, we anesthetized him and put him on a respirator, transferring him quickly to the hospital. His condition is serious and unstable.

"The other victims were rescued by the firefighters and treated by us. They were in light condition and fully conscious."