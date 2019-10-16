Israeli teen struck by lightning fighting for his life

14-year-old boy injured by lightning at Ashkelon beach remains in serious condition, while other victims' condition stabilizing.

A 14-year-old boy injured in a lightning strike on a beach in southern Israel remains in serious condition Wednesday, while the four other victims have shown signs of improvement, doctors at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon reported.

Doctors at the intensive care center in Barzilai are still working to stabilize 14-year-old Asher Hazut’s condition, a day after the teen and two others were struck by lightning at the Zikim Beach in Ashkelon Tuesday afternoon.

Hazut’s sister-in-law, Sarah, 21, is also listed in serious condition, though doctors say her condition has stabilized.

Three other victims, all siblings of Asher Hazut injured in the lightning strike are currently listed in conditions ranging from moderate to light. The three siblings are aged 13, 17, and 24.

Five members of the Hazut family, including 14-year-old Asher, 17-year-old Elhanan, 21-year-old Sarah, and 24-year-old Elazar, were injured by the lightning strike on the Zikim Beach in Ashkelon Tuesday afternoon.

"Today we were with my wife and three siblings on a deserted beach near Zikim," recalled Elazar. "Towards 2 o'clock, we were struck by lightning and we all fell to the ground. After a few minutes, all the medical staff arrived and started treatment and evacuation to the hospital. Thankfully, my siblings and I, we survived. I ask the people of Israel to pray for us."