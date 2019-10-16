Air Canada switches to gender-neutral terms

In effort to ensure customers are 'comfortable and respected,' airline ditches traditional 'ladies and gentlemen' greeting.

Air Canada flight attendants will replace "ladies and gentlemen" with "everybody" in order to keep the language "gender-neutral,", CTV reported.

A spokesperson for the airline told CTV: "We will be amending our onboard announcements to modernize them and remove specific references to gender."

"We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family, while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us."

La Presse quoted an internal memo which read: "We want to ensure an inclusive space for everyone, including those who identify with gender X."

CTV did not say when the changes will go into effect, and Air Canada did not reply to CNN's request for comment.

Earlier this year, airlines in the US began offering options other than "male" and "female" to passengers seeking to purchase tickets.