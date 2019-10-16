PM may wait until last minute to return mandate to form gov't

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu may decide not to return the mandate to form a Knesset to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin until next Thursday, when the time allotted to him runs out, Maariv reported.

According to the report, until now, the Likud party was convinced that Netanyahu would not rush to return the mandate. However, according to one estimation, Netanyahu is concerned that Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman may make a surprise move.

Netanyahu and is also concerned that Blue and White's MK Benny Gantz will form a minority government with the Joint Arab List, while Yisrael Beytenu supports the move by ordering its members to abstain from voting or be absent during the vote.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Netanyahu was waiting for Liberman to declare that he will not support the creation of a government which relies on the Arab parties.

Also on Tuesday, Likud's MK David Bitan claimed Netanyahu would return the mandate to the president Tuesday night.