Shas leader in message of reconciliation

Rabbi Shalom Cohen, the spiritual leader of the Shas movement, on Tuesday evening sent a message of reconciliation to Knesset members Yair Lapid (Blue and White) and Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu).

Rabbi Cohen called on the two to change their position and cancel the veto they have imposed on the establishment of a unity government that would include the haredi parties.

"Liberman and Lapid – you should know that I don't hate anyone. I greet everyone with love," Rabbi Cohen said, in a reference to the fact that he is a Kohen who recites the Priestly Blessing.

"I'm sure you didn't mean to upset God and only wanted to upset the politicians, and the proof is that he didn't let you form a bad government," Rabbi Cohen explained.

Rabbi Cohen added a special message for the two, "I say now to Lapid and Liberman - if you join a government with the haredim you will hear a voice that will come out and declare: Liberman and Lapid are invited to next world.”