Deri: Shas is the sukkah of the state

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri spoke on Tuesday at the 'status of the movement' event and referred to the political situation of the Shas movement and the state of the country.

"In the last year we were in a few emergencies. At first, the movement was in danger. They were eulogizing us and thinking we would disappear, and we acted as well as we could. Then United Torah Judaism was in danger. We worked with all our might and blessed G-d. We now have 'good luck.' It is for us to pray that G-d will make our achievement a great success. It is now in G-d's hands," Deri said.

"Maran Rabbeinu Ovadia Yosef Ze'ev once commented on Shas and said she was the 'mezuzah of the state.' If I may say in the holiday atmosphere - Shas is the sukkah of the state," Shas chairman added.

He said, "On Sukkot we pray - and spread our awning over us. The people need unity. Certainly not another redundant election campaign that will only deepen polarization. We are not afraid of further elections and I have no doubt that if we are required - we will only grow further."

"We need a stable government. The people have multiple needs. Therefore, we are in favor of a broad government in which we will fight and fight with all the force that nothing will be harmed by the values ​​of the Torah and Judaic world, and open the door for anyone willing to sit in one sukkah. That's what the people expect us to do," Deri stressed.