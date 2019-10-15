Thousands march in Berlin against anti-Semitism

Over 10,000 people march in Berlin against anti-Semitism and in show of support for the victims of shooting in Halle.

More than 10,000 people marched in Berlin against anti-Semitism and in a show of support for the victims of anti-Semitic violence in the city of Halle.

The march on Sunday left from Bebelplatz, significant as a site of Nazi book-burning, to the New Synagogue in central Berlin. Several thousand others marched on Saturday in the streets of other German cities including Hamburg and Marburg.

The march comes days after a German man with anti-Semitic and white supremacist motives in a livestreamed attack tried and failed to enter the synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle with explosives and then turned his gunfire on a woman outside and a man in a nearby kebab shop, killing both.

The marchers carried Israeli flags and banners with slogans reading “No Nazis” and “Far-right terror threatens our society,” ABC News reported.

The rally was organized by the civil rights group Unteilbar, or “Indivisible,” under the slogan “We stand united.”