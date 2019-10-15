

Watch: The song for Siyum Hashas Dirshu organization presents new song composed for the upcoming Siyum Hashas. Arutz Sheva Staff,

PR Siyum Hashas As the thirteenth Siyum Hashas approaches, the Dirshu organization commissioned a new song to commemorate the completion of the Daf Yomi ()a page a day) cycle of Talmud learning.



The song that was written is based on the words, כִּי בִי יִרְבּוּ יָמֶיךָ וְיוֹסִיפוּ לְּךָ שְׁנוֹת חַיִּים (“For through Me your days will be increased, and add years of life for you”). The pasuk is from Mishlei (9:11), and is performed by singers Zanville Weinberger and Ahrele Samet, accompanied by the Malchus Choir.





