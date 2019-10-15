Barzilai Hospital provided an update regarding the condition of the 14-year-old boy who was injured in a lightning strike Tuesday, as well as his siblings and sister-in-law.

Five members of the same family were hurt when they were struck by lightning at Zikim Beach, just north of Gaza.

The 14-year-old is listed in critical condition. The sister-in-law is listed in serious condition. The other siblings, ages 13, 17, and 24 are listed in moderate condition.

Elhanan Hazut, 17, who was moderately injured in the incident, "We were at the beach. I was with my brothers and we were swimming. As we were sitting outside the lightning started and we wanted to get away. I didn't see what happened, I suddenly woke up and saw the burned kippah."

24-year-old Elazar, one of the injured, recounted in the hospital the moments of terror in which he realized that lightning struck his family. "Today we were with my wife and three siblings on a deserted beach near Zikim," he said. "Towards 2 o'clock, we were struck by lightning and we all fell to the floor. After a few minutes, all the medical staff arrived and started treatment and evacuation to the hospital. Thankfully, my siblings and I, we survived. I ask the people of Israel to pray for us."

Dr. Gili Givati, deputy director of the hospital, provided updates on the status of the injured. "Five people were injured and brought to the medical center. One of them, 14 years old, who was in critical condition, underwent prolonged resuscitation, which continued in the hospital," she said.

"He is currently in a trauma room and is currently undergoing pediatric intensive care. Another serious injury was sustained in the field. Intensive care was underway. She, 22, is in intensive care. There were 3 people who suffered minor injuries. They recognized, signs show signs of electrical tension, entries wounds and exit wounds," from the lightning strike, she added.

An eyewitness said, "We heard a boom and everything was white. I saw the wounded on the beach and gave Dad the tassel - I thought he would need it later."

Another young man who visited the beach with his friends said that shortly before the lightning strike hit family members from the south, he began to build a tent in the area. "Suddenly there was a really loud lightning coming out of nowhere. I told my friends we should leave and suddenly I saw a guy waving his hands with a kippah. I ran to him and saw four guys lying on the floor. He immediately told me 'ambulance, ambulance', but I didn't have a phone and ran to my friends to call an ambulance."

The father of the injured siblings called on the public to pray for the complete recovery of Elhanan Ben Mazal, 17, Asher Ben Mazal, 14, and Efrat Bat Sara, 21.