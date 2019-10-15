Swastikas at Massachusetts synagogue

Swastikas and the numbers 14-88 were drawn last week on an Israeli flag in front of the Falmouth Jewish Congregation in Falmouth, Massachusetts, Patch reported.

The number 14-88 is a combination of two common white supremacist numeric symbols, the Anti-Defamation League said.

The Falmouth Jewish Congregation's Rabbi Elias Lieberman told the Cape Cod Times: "This should be a wake-up call for everyone who lives on Cape Cod. The Cape is not the picture-perfect postcard people like to think it is, or for that matter, any place in the country."

On October 6, police were called to the Magansett Yacht Club after two swastikas and a depiction of genitilia were discovered drawn on one of the docks. Police said the depictions were drawn with "some type of liquid that hardened as it dried," Patch reported.

The dock has since been cleaned, the site added.

On October 4, four parking spaces at Sandwich High School were vandalized with two swastikas and a depiction of genatilia, the Cape Cod Times reported. School Superintendent Pamela Gould said the vandalism was painted over by evening.

"This is an act that we cannot and will not tolerate," she said.