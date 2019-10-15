Two injured in Jerusalem sukkah fire

A Tuesday night fire on Zuckerman Street in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood forced the evacuation of a residential building.

According to the initial police report the fire began in the sukkah (temporary hut erected for the Holiday of Tabernacles) that was built in a wooded area behind the building.

Two sukkot in the building were completely burned and a porch caught fire as well. Flames reached as high as the third story.

Police officers and volunteers from United Hatzalah who arrived evacuated all of the residents from the building. United Hatzalah volunteers also treated two people, one for light injuries and one for light smoke inhalation.

United Hatzalah EMT Yechiel Gurfein, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said: "At 4:20 in the morning I was alerted to a large fire near a 14 story building in my neighborhood.'

"Together with the police and other volunteers I helped to alert the residents of the building to the danger and then evacuate all of the residents, which included families, elderly, and young couples with infants. We treated two people who were lightly injured.

"Thanks to the quick work of the police, fire department and other United Hatzalah volunteers we prevented what could have been a major tragedy."