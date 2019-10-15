Terror victim's widow engaged

Three years after her husband Yanai was killed in a terror attack, Yael Weisman is engaged to be married.

Three-and-a-half years after Yanai Weisman was murdered in a terror attack at a supermarket, his wife Yael is engaged to be married to Ro'i Arieli.

In a Facebook post Monday night, Yael tagged her fiance and wrote: "You have overcome everything with me."

Tuvia Yanai Weisman was a combat soldier in the Nahal Brigade and lived in Ma'ale Mikhmas in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

At the time of the terror attack, he was shopping at Rami Levy with his wife and four-month-old daughter Neta.

Seeing two Palestinian Authority Arab teenagers enter the store and begin to stab shoppers, the unarmed Weisman left his wife and baby to stop the attack, but was stabbed and died.