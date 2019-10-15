US Courts block new immigration restrictions

US federal courts block new regulations to restrict immigration for those unable to pay for living expenses, health care.

Federal judges in three states blocked stricter regulations for non-citizens seeking to immigrate to the US.

Yediot Aharonot reported that these restrictions would apply to Israelis as well, despite the fact that the US recently dropped its interview requirement for Israelis seeking a tourist visa, and despite the talks between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding the elimination of the requirement for Israelis to receive a visa prior to entering the US.

Yediot Aharonot's report claimed that non-citizens applying for a tourist, student, or work visa may face difficulties if they are over 62 years of age, young yet uneducated or un- or under-employed, or suffer from an illness which may impair their future ability to work or study.

Individuals who may request federal aid for food or housing may also be rejected, the report claimed.

The August regulations in question were "enforcing this longstanding law to prevent aliens from depending on public benefit programs," an August 12 statement from the White House said. "The Immigration and Nationality Act makes clear that those seeking to come to the United States cannot be a public charge."

"For many years, this clear legal requirement went largely unenforced, imposing vast burdens on American taxpayers. Now, public charge law will finally be utilized. Self-sufficiency has long been a basic principle of our Nation’s immigration laws that has enjoyed widespread support.

"Public charge has been a part of United States immigration law for more than 100 years as a ground of inadmissibility. Congress passed and President Bill Clinton signed two bipartisan bills in 1996 to help stop aliens from exploiting public benefits. This included the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act and the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act.

"As Congress made clear at the time, it is our national policy that aliens should 'not depend on public resources to meet their needs.'"

An October 4 release by the White House emphasized that another set of new restrictions- which discussed an applicant's ability to present a health care plan - will "not affect the entry of aliens entering the United States through means other than immigrant visas, including lawful permanent residents."