Tags:Donald Trump
Trey Gowdy pumps breaks on joining Trump legal team
Former Congressman Trey Gowdy informed President Trump's team that he would not be available until January 4th, although 'a l
Trey Gowdy
PHOTO: reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaTrey Gowdy pumps breaks on joining Trump legal team
Trey Gowdy pumps breaks on joining Trump legal team
Former Congressman Trey Gowdy informed President Trump's team that he would not be available until January 4th, although 'a l
Trey Gowdy
PHOTO: reuters
Tags:Donald Trump
top