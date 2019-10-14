Rainy Sukkot in Jerusalem

Thunderstorms in the capital on first night of Chol Hamoed.

Rain and thunderstorms were reported in Jerusalem and other parts of the country Monday night, the second night of Sukkot.

This is despite the heat that prevailed during the holiday in most parts of the country.

Tomorrow, according to the meteorological service, rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning are expected - but temperatures will remain high.

The rain is expected to continue on Wednesday and possibly Thursday, along with a gradual decline in temperatures.





