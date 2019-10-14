Assessment: The Russian hacker will be extradited to the US

Justice Minister Amir Ohana expected to sign extradition order in the coming days against Russian hacker Alexei Burkov in the United States.

Political officials confirmed over the weekend that Russia had pressured Israel not to extradite Burkov, who is wanted by Interpol, to the United States.

The Russian hacker was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport in December 2015, just before returning with his spouse on vacation in Israel on suspicion of fraud and cyber crimes in the United States - and has been imprisoned in Israel ever since.