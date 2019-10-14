IDF soldiers open fire on Golan Heights

IDF forces fire into the air on the Golan Heights after suspicions of drone entering Israeli territory.

IDF soldiers in the Golan Heights opened fire on Sunday night on suspicion of an aircraft entering Israel.

After investigating the incident, the IDF ruled out a drone, announcing a return to routine.

The IDF reported that the force was suspected to be a hacker and therefore fired several bullets at a firearm toward the point from which it was feared to enter.

At the end of the incident, the troops scanned the area and at the end declared a return to routine. No special instructions were given to area residents.