Naama Issachar: I'm tired, I can't take it anymore

Naama Issachar's mother, the Israeli young woman sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for holding 9.5 grams of cannabis, visited her on Monday in the Russian prison where she is being held.

Yaffe Issachar said that Naama told her at the meeting: "I'm tired, I'm exhausted, I can't go on anymore."

Naama, according to her mother, gets along with the other prisoners in the detention cell. "She says she's in the bubble, but she decides to make that a good thing, and to put in that bubble good things, think good thoughts. She says' If I think of someone, something bad of one of the girls - then I immediately think three good things, so it will make my day better."

Russian President Vladimir Putin will consider pardoning Israeli Naama Issachar - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on the local RT network Monday.

Paskov announced that a request had been received from Israel to grant amnesty to Issachar, who was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison after being caught with cannabis at the Moscow airport.

"We know that Netanyahu's request was received. Once it gets through the diplomatic channels, it will be considered by the Russian president," the Kremlin spokesman said.