IDF fires towards suspected drone on Syria border

IDF soldiers open fire at suspicious object near the border with Syria. Investigation finds no drones infiltrated Israel.

IDF soldiers on Sunday evening opened fire at a suspicious object on the Golan Heights, following a suspicion that a drone had been identified near the border with Syria.

An investigation determined that no objects had infiltrated Israeli territory.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported that the soldiers believed they had spotted a drone and therefore fired several bullets at the air.

IDF troops are continuing to search the area. No special instructions have been given to local residents.

