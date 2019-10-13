Woman and her two young children injured in car explosion

Police believe the incident is criminally-related and have launched an investigation.

A 28-year-old woman and her two children, aged 4 and 3, were lightly injured on Sunday afternoon in a blast that occurred in a vehicle as they were traveling on Highway 65, near the city of Pardes Hanna.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided the victims with initial treatment and evacuated them to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.

Police believe that the background to the incident is criminal and have launched an investigation. A police sapper who arrived on the scene located another explosive in the vehicle that did not go off.

Highway 65 was closed to traffic for several hours in both directions as the investigation was ongoing.

Sunday afternoon’s incident occurred hours after a man in his 30s was killed overnight Saturday in a car explosion on Highway 412 at the Or Yehuda interchange.

Police said that officers who arrived at the scene found a private vehicle that had caught fire. It was also reported that the incident is criminally-related and that an investigation is under way.

I a separate incident on Saturday night, a car exploded and caught fire in the Beit Safafa neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Police were called to the scene and an investigation was launched.

