Netanyahu hosts IDF lone soldiers in his sukkah

PM hosts three lone soldiers serving in the IDF at his sukkah in the Prime Minister's Residence, speaks with their parents via video link.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday hosted a group of IDF lone soldiers in his sukkah at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, and spoke with the lone soldiers’ parents by video.

Speaking at the event, just hours before the Sukkot festival which is set to begin Sunday evening, Prime Minister Netanyahu told the lone soldiers, who came to Israel from Italy, the Ukraine, and Australia, that Israel needed the kind of unity symbolized by the four species of Sukkot.

"There are three soldiers here who immigrated to Israel from Australia, Ukraine and Italy to serve in the IDF. I told them that the four species symbolize the unity of the Jewish people – the unity of the people and the unity that we need so much in the country.

I would like to take this opportunity to again wish a good year to all citizens of Israel and to the soldiers – men and women – who are serving and defending our state around the clock, not just on holidays. A good year and a happy Sukkot to you."

Prime Minister Netanyahu met and spoke with combat engineer Sgt. Eddie Laufer, Jordan Valley Brigade 47th Battalion Cpl. Aleksandra Vodenskov and Givati Brigade Sgt. Alexander Sachs, and heard from them their personal stories, about their connection with their families and about their service in the IDF. The Prime Minister told them about his military service.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also telephoned the soldiers' parents and offered New Year and holiday greetings.