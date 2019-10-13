Making 'Virtual Aliyah' - What does it mean?

How does one bridge the gap between a virtual connection with Israel, and experiencing the real thing?

Jews obviously feel a deep connection with their homeland, and even imagine the idea of living in Israel, but can this feeling actually be counter-productive to acting on that desire, when nothing is done about it?

Dr. Sam Minskoff and David Lev are joined by our old time favorite radio show host, wait a minute while I remember his name.

Expect a typical Israeli beginning to this show as the daughter interrupts, the dog barks, the phone rings, and well....you soon realize that this show is no virtual reality. Yes of course, our favorite guest is none other than Avraham Venismach, star of Aliyah Fever.

The show does settle down into a more serious mode as we look at the virtues of aliyah as a virtual reality.