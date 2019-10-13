Man seriously injured in blast at Technion lab

60 year old man is seriously injured after fire apparently breaks out in chemistry lab, treated by medics and evacuated to hospital.

A 60-year-old man was seriously injured in a fire that broke out this morning, Sunday, at the Technion in Haifa.

The fire apparently broke out after a blast at the chemistry lab.

MDA medics gave the injured man medical treatment and evacuated him to Rambam Hospital, as he suffered from burns and bruises to his upper body.

MDA senior paramedic Dan Forman said: "At the entrance to the site, we joined firefighters and workers who led us to a building near the one where the incident occurred to which the injured man had been taken, unconscious and suffering burns throughout his body and injuries to his upper body. We gave him life-saving medical care that included treating burns, administering painkillers and respiration, and evacuated him in serious condition to the hospital."