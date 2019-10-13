Chance of rain: Weather forecast for Sukkot

The weather today, Sunday, will be clear to partly cloudy with medium and high altitude clouds. There will be a marked increase in temperatures. In the mountains and inland, it will be warmer than usual and dry. By noon, northwesterly winds will blow along the coast, and local rainfall may occur in the east of the country.

At night it will be partly cloudy to overcast with medium and high altitude clouds. Strong eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains and there may be haze. In the north and east there may be local showers accompanied by single thunderstorms. There is a slight concern of flooding in the eastern rivers.

On Monday, there will be a further rise in temperatures, which will be hotter than normal in most areas of the country. During the morning strong eastern winds will blow in the northern and central mountains and there may be haze. In the east and north, local showers are expected accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. In the eastern streams there is a slight fear of flooding.

Temperatures will continue to be unseasonably warm on Tuesday. In the morning, easterly winds will blow up in the northern mountains and it may still be hazy. Expected local showers accompanied by thunderstorms. There is a serious fear of flooding in the south and east streams.

On Wednesday it will be partly cloudy to overcast with medium and high altitude clouds. Local rainfall is still expected and there is a fear of flooding in the southern and eastern streams. Temperatures will drop slightly but will still be warmer than usual in all parts of the country.