Shaked: Punishment Naama Issachar received disproportionate

'I expect the Russian judicial system to give a fair and just hearing, hope Naama will return safely soon,' says New Right chairwoman.

New Right Chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked responded to Russia's decision to sentence Naama Issachar, the Israeli who was arrested in Moscow four months ago and convicted of smuggling 9.5 grams of cannabis, to 7.5 months in prison.

"The punishment Naama Issachar received was disproportionate to the offense. I expect the Russian judicial system to give her a fair and just hearing in the appeal stage. I understand that the prime minister is working to solve the problem with the highest echelons in Russia. I hope that Naama and her family will come home safely and soon," Shaked said.

Earlier, Justice Minister Amir Ohana expressed his hope that the US government could be enlisted to help secure the release of Naama Issachar from Russian custody due to her dual American-Israeli citizenship.

"I suppose the Americans have a vested interest that Naama not sit in Russian prison and I hope and believe there will be interference on their part too," Ohana said in an interview with Liron Vilanski on Channel 12 News, saying that Israel is doing its best to secure Naama's release.