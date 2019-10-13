Deri to Gantz: Stop 'election disaster'

Shas Chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to join a unity government and not to force Israel into "an election disaster."

"I call on the leader of Blue and White: You have been Chief of Staff and have dedicated most of your life to the security of the State. You know, like me, that for the sake of state security and the security of the Jewish People, we need a strong government. I call on you, in the name of responsibility for the Jewish People, to remove any political considerations," Deri told Yisrael Hayom.

"There is only one outline on the table, the president's outline. There is no other alternative but an election disaster. Let's end the matter immediately, it's a shame to carry another month and a few more weeks," he added.

"Stop wasting time. Join the unity government."

After Simchat Torah, President Reuven Rivlin is expected to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempt to form the new government.

A representative of the President's Residence told Yisrael Hayom that "the assumption is that the mandate will be given to Benny Gantz and no extension will be given to Netanyahu, unless, after the mandate is returned to the President by Netanyahu, another Knesset member will be named by the party leaders during the round of talks that President Rivlin will hold."