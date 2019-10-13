Man building Sukkah seriously injured after falling from ladder

69-year-old man successfully resuscitated after falling off a ladder in his home in Nitzan while building a Sukkah ahead of the holiday.

A 69-year-old man was successfully resuscitated on Saturday night after he fell off a ladder in his home while building a Sukkah ahead of the upcoming holiday.

The incident took place in the town of Nitzan, located just south of Ashdod.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Itai Yefet, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "When I arrived at the man's sukkah, I found him without a pulse and not breathing."

"I performed CPR on the man in an attempt to resuscitate him together with other EMS personnel. We managed to get his pulse back at which point we put him onto the intensive care ambulance to be transported to the hospital. He was in serious condition at the time of transport."