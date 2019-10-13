Man killed in car explosion in central Israel

Man in his 30s killed in car explosion at the Or Yehuda interchange. Police say incident is criminally-related.

A man in his 30s was killed overnight Saturday in a car explosion on Highway 412 at the Or Yehuda interchange.

Police said that officers who arrived at the scene found a private vehicle that had caught fire. It was also reported that the incident is criminally-related and that an investigation is under way.

MDA paramedic Ari Yules said, "We arrived quickly and saw a dismantled vehicle. Inside the vehicle sat a man in his 30s who was unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. We performed medical examinations and within a short time we had to pronounce him dead."

I a separate incident on Saturday night, a car exploded and caught fire in the Beit Safafa neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Police were called to the scene and an investigation was launched.