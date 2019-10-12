4 dead, 3 wounded in Brooklyn shooting

At least 15 shots were fired at 'an illegal gambling location' in Crown Heights.

Four people were killed and three wounded in a shooting in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

The New York Police Department said the shooting occurred at "an illegal gambling location" and that at least two guns were found at the scene.

“We have four males deceased inside,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. “They are still at the scene. We are waiting on the medical examiner’s office.”

Shea added that the wounded people - two men and one woman - received medical treatment at a hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening. An eighth person was injured when he tried to escape the shooting scene.

The NYPD is investigating the circumstances of the attack.