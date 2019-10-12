Supertyphoon Hagibis: Japan's most powerful typhoon in decades

Japanese authorities advise more than seven million people living in the area to evacuate their homes.

Typhoon Hagibis hit the shores of Japan's central island near the Tokyo capital on Saturday, lashing the country with torrential rains and hurricane-force winds in what is predicted to be Japan's worst typhoon in six decades.

Three people are missing following floods and mudslides and more than 30 were injured - four of them in serious condition - after a number of rivers burst their banks.

Emergency teams went on alert, 1,600 flights were canceled, train services were discontinued, Disneyland and DisneySea theme parks in the capital closed and Rugby World Cup games scheduled for Saturday were canceled.