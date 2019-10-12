Man dead after electrocuting himself in Jordan River

Man electrocutes himself while fishing, paramedics forced to declare him dead.

A man of about 60 died Saturday after being electrocuted near the Arik Bridge in the Jordan River.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics administered medical aid and attempted to resuscitate the man, but were forced to declare her death.

Israel Police will investigate if the man hit an electric cable with his fishing rod.

Senior MDA paramedic Fahad Abad Alouli said: "The man was lying unconscious on the riverbank. He had no pulse and was not breathing, and had signs of electrocution on his body."

"We administered first aid and performed advanced and extensive CPR, including artificial respiration, chest massage, and medication, but unfortunately his injury was fatal and afterwards we were forced to declare his death."