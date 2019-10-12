Israeli gymnast wins silver medal at World Championship

Artem Dolgopyat wins the silver medal for the second time at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a silver medal in the men's floor exercise on Saturday at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

Dolgopyat came in second in the men's floor exercise with a score of 15.200 points, right behind Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulas, who scored 15.300 and won the gold medal.

Dolgopyat also won the silver medal at the World Championship in 2017.

"The World Gymnastics Championships are behind us, and we achieved the most important goals!" the Israeli Gymnastics Association stated. "Two tickets to the Olympics in Tokyo for Artem Dolgopyat and Alex Shatilov, and today we added a silver medal for Artem in the prestigious men's floor exercise. There is no doubt that in this competition, Israel's power in the international gymnastics arena is well felt."

Dolgopyat was born in Ukraine, where he was enrolled in gymnastics at the age of six. In 2009, when Dolgopyat was 12, his family immigrated to Israel and he joined the gymnastics team of Maccabi Tel Aviv.