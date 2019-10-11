Hear: How Jews in Malmo try to cope with anti-Semitism.
And: Why it's necessary to have a Jewish security organization in England.
Also: All about a Christian family's dedication to promote Judea and Samaria.
Tags:Radio, Antisemitism
Living in fear: European Jewry suffers from anti-Semitism
European Jews are repeatedly under extreme threat. Is there a future for Judaism on the continent?
Swastika and other graffiti painted on wall of the former Krakow Ghetto
Courtesy of Jonathan Ornstein
