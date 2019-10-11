Living in fear: European Jewry suffers from anti-Semitism

European Jews are repeatedly under extreme threat. Is there a future for Judaism on the continent?

Walter Bingham,

Swastika and other graffiti painted on wall of the former Krakow Ghetto
Swastika and other graffiti painted on wall of the former Krakow Ghetto
Courtesy of Jonathan Ornstein

Hear: How Jews in Malmo try to cope with anti-Semitism.

And: Why it's necessary to have a Jewish security organization in England.

Also: All about a Christian family's dedication to promote Judea and Samaria.

Tags:Radio, Antisemitism



top