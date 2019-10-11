The yeshiva kid who made it big in China

How Shmulik from Tzfat grow up to be Dr. Hess, the CEO of company that helped millions of Chinese fight Diabetes.

Dr. Shmulik Hess was only a 13-year-old haredi Jew when he stumbled upon the piece of literature that would change his life.

As he was walking down a street in his hometown of Tzfat, Shmulik found a book about the history of World War II.

This sparked a chain of events which led Shmulik to become Dr. Hess, a secular medical entrepreneur who eventually started a company that helped millions of Chinese fight Diabetes.

Dr. Shmulik Hess is the CEO of Valin Technologies and he joins us to talk about his amazing life story and his inspiring career.