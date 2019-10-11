Four people stabbed at Manchester shopping center

Police evacuate England shopping center after reports of 'multiple stabbings.'

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Greater Manchester police car
iStock

A shopping center in Manchester, England, was evacuated Friday morning following reports of "multiple stabbings," Metro reported.

Footage shared on social media showed police vehicles arriving at the scene, and the North West Ambulance Service confirmed that four people are being treated.

One reporter said that witnesses claimed two people were "randomly stabbing people," The Sun said.

A spokesperson for Manchester Arndale confirmed to Metro that the incident is "ongoing," the site added.

It is not yet known if the attack resulted in any fatalities.

