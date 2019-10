Israel Police received a complaint regarding 35 headstones which were damaged in the northern Israeli city of Nof Hagalil.

According to a police statement, an employee at Nof Hagalil's old cemetery said that he discovered 35 smashed headstones during a routine inspection on Friday.

Some of the headstones were in the "non-Jewish" section of the cemetery, while most were in the Jewish section.

Policemen arriving at the scene gathered evidence and opened an investigation into the incident.