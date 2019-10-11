Ethiopian PM wins Nobel prize for peacemaking with neighbor

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea.

Ethiopian and Eritrea restored relations in July 2018 after years of hostility.

The prize, worth approximately $900,000, will be presented in Oslo on December 10, Reuters reported.

In their citation, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said: "Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has been awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea."

"The prize is also meant to recognize all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions," it added.

Ahmed's office said: "This victory and recognition is a collective win for all Ethiopians, and a call to strengthen our resolve in making Ethiopia - the new horizon of hope - a prosperous nation for all."

Ahmed took office in April 2018 after several years of unrest, and has since reached a peace agreement with its neighbor Eritrea, Reuters noted.